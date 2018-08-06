Bradley W. Hicks Sells 500 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) Stock

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $61,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

J B Hunt Transport Services opened at $120.81 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12-month low of $89.32 and a 12-month high of $131.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,117,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,432,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 480,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,347,000 after buying an additional 208,922 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 361,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,405,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,914,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,758,000 after buying an additional 28,189 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.84.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

