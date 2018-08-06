Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $50.86 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.8% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $50,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.7% during the first quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Hill Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Union Pacific to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.80.

Shares of Union Pacific opened at $149.78 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $101.90 and a 12-month high of $151.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

