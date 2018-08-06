Bp Plc Purchases New Holdings in Alkermes Plc (ALKS)

Bp Plc purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

In related news, Director Floyd E. Bloom sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $879,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,842 shares of company stock worth $9,125,380. Insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alkermes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.54.

Alkermes opened at $43.75 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Alkermes Plc has a 12 month low of $39.54 and a 12 month high of $71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.40. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $304.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes Plc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

