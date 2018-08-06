Bp Plc Invests $520,000 in Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Bp Plc purchased a new position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Perspecta during the second quarter valued at $27,080,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Perspecta during the second quarter valued at $19,424,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Perspecta during the second quarter valued at $6,113,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Perspecta during the second quarter valued at $3,926,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Perspecta during the second quarter valued at $3,796,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Perspecta stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 8th.

