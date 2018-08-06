Bp Plc Buys New Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

Bp Plc bought a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 17.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth approximately $578,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 58.3% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 92,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 34,018 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nordstrom opened at $50.58 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $54.61. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 55.75% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised Nordstrom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.76.

In related news, insider Ken Worzel sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $26,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,619 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $179,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,744 shares of company stock valued at $8,685,008 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

