Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 913.4% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,509,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,587,000 after buying an additional 5,867,120 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13,953.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 537,783 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,972,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,620,000 after buying an additional 492,335 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 88,508.0% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,409,000 after purchasing an additional 386,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,546,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF opened at $149.94 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $119.96 and a 52-week high of $151.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a $0.4276 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

