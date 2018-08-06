Boolberry 1-Day Volume Tops $2,499.00 (BBR)

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Boolberry coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00010551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boolberry has a market capitalization of $8.76 million and approximately $2,499.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Boolberry has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.39 or 0.01636066 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00017523 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002859 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Leviar (XLC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Boolberry Coin Profile

BBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 11,880,262 coins. The official website for Boolberry is boolberry.com . The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam

Boolberry Coin Trading

Boolberry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boolberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boolberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

