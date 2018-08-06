Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Position Trimmed by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $6,448,282,000. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $1,378,227,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $1,158,506,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Booking by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 299,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,222.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2,175.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,240.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,172.87.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total value of $599,139.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,029.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,630.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2,228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.68 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Booking had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

