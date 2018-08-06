Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Holdings Boosted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,238 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 1.2% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Booking worth $1,194,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,175.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,050.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,275.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,172.87.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total transaction of $599,139.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Booking traded down $3.36, reaching $2,029.71, on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 303,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,352. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,630.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2,228.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.68 by $1.32. Booking had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.88 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

