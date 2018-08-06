Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

WIFI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $32.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Boingo Wireless traded up $2.33, reaching $31.55, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,077. Boingo Wireless has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 20,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $506,848.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $464,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hagan sold 19,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $403,403.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 684,870 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,729 shares of company stock worth $8,852,718. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIFI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the second quarter worth $21,830,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1,617.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 645,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 607,443 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the second quarter worth $10,144,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the second quarter worth $8,905,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 43.7% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,062,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,997,000 after acquiring an additional 323,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

