BNP Paribas (BNP) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €73.50 ($86.47) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €67.47 ($79.37).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €62.45 ($73.47) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.