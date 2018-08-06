BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $4.82 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter worth $166,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 338.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter worth $216,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $214,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $163.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.60.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.30, for a total value of $613,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total transaction of $595,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,801,088 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $173.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 0.96. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.20 and a 12 month high of $184.95.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

