BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 34,980 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,980 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $11,230,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 138.8% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 57,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 33,145 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $1,895,000. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 38.0% during the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 600,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,228,000 after purchasing an additional 165,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 19.1% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 872,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,844,000 after purchasing an additional 139,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security opened at $57.52 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $73.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Loop Capital set a $67.00 target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

