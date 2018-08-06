BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,827 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF opened at $90.53 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $92.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.4963 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

