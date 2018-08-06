BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Colliers International Group (CIGI)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a C$92.00 target price on the stock.

Colliers International Group opened at C$103.25 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of C$58.51 and a 52 week high of C$109.87.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

In related news, insider C.R. Mclernon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.00, for a total transaction of C$187,500.00. Also, insider Zachary Michaud acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$94.99 per share, with a total value of C$94,990.00.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.