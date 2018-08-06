BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $127.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.57% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We do not see earnings as the most meaningful indicator of value for a development-stage biotech. Revance remains on track to report results from the long-term safety study (SAKURA 3) of RT-002 in glabellar lines in 4Q18. Following this, Revance is expected to file its BLA for RT-002 in glabellar lines in 1H19. We continue to see RT-002 as a differentiated long duration neurotoxin that has the potential to seriously challenge the current market order.””

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALNY. BidaskClub raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.05.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals opened at $91.65 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 2.31. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $70.76 and a 12 month high of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 14.61.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.11. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 565.20%. The firm had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,563 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $164,177.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,257.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 50,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $5,269,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,214,690.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,033,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,487,000. Green Valley Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $17,281,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,398,000 after purchasing an additional 40,408 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

