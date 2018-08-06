BMO Capital Markets Cuts Rogers Sugar (RSI) Price Target to C$6.00

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RSI. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Desjardins downgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.75 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.05.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Shares of Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$5.34 on Thursday. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of C$5.18 and a twelve month high of C$6.94.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers white and cubes granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, steva, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.