bluebird bio (BLUE) Earns “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $208.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded bluebird bio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on bluebird bio to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded bluebird bio from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded bluebird bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.05.

BLUE stock traded up $6.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.20. 33,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,638. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $89.90 and a 52-week high of $236.17. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 2.02.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by ($0.61). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,281.01% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider David Davidson sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $2,441,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,120,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Cole sold 5,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $872,701.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,084.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,527 shares of company stock worth $8,106,844 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

