Blue Protocol Trading 39.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, Blue Protocol has traded down 39.1% against the US dollar. One Blue Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Blue Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $4,134.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003461 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012799 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000430 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00393573 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00193525 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000197 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013819 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000827 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

