Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (BHBK) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Blue Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Blue Hills Bancorp has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Blue Hills Bancorp to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

Blue Hills Bancorp opened at $22.20 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.38 million, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.06. Blue Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. Blue Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 17.02%. equities analysts expect that Blue Hills Bancorp will post 1 EPS for the current year.

BHBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Blue Hills Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blue Hills Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Blue Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Blue Hills Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Massachusetts. The company accepts passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

