Bloomsbury Publishing (BMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Numis Securities raised their target price on Bloomsbury Publishing from GBX 248 ($3.26) to GBX 275 ($3.61) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing remained flat at $GBX 228 ($3.00) during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 12,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,153. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 12-month low of GBX 150 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 192 ($2.52).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be given a GBX 6.36 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.15. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th.

In other news, insider Nigel Newton sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.07), for a total value of £304,200 ($399,684.67).

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

