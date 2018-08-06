BlockTrade Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,772.00 (BTT)

BlockTrade (CURRENCY:BTT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One BlockTrade token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0892 or 0.00001292 BTC on popular exchanges. BlockTrade has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $2,772.00 worth of BlockTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlockTrade has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014478 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012213 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000421 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00379236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00195979 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000191 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013757 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000752 BTC.

About BlockTrade

BlockTrade’s genesis date was May 17th, 2018. BlockTrade’s total supply is 57,746,762 tokens. The official website for BlockTrade is blocktrade.com . BlockTrade’s official Twitter account is @Blocktradecom

BlockTrade Token Trading

BlockTrade can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

