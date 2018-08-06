BlackRock Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 47,697 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Mobius Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.31.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy opened at $6.75 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $718.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.95 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.86%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.