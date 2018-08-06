BlackRock Inc. Has $1.83 Million Position in Celestica Inc (CLS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Celestica worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 22.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 65.2% in the first quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 49,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Celestica by 5.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $11.86 on Friday. Celestica Inc has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Celestica had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Celestica Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Beacon Securities lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.