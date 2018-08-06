BlackRock Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 31.6% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 330,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 79,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels opened at $4.79 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $123.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.18. Aspen Aerogels Inc has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $5.58.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASPN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

