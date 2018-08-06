BlackCoin (BLK) Price Down 21.4% This Week

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $7.64 million and $329,543.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0993 or 0.00001423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittylicious and LiteBit.eu. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 21.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00092138 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00023261 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 77,002,517 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, Livecoin, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, Poloniex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

