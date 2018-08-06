BlackCoin (BLK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.40 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a market cap of $7.40 million and approximately $716,350.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0961 or 0.00001382 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00089067 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00022132 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 76,998,818 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit, CoinEgg, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, Livecoin and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

