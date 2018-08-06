Black Hills (BKH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.83 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Black Hills updated its FY18 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BKH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,821. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Black Hills alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.55%.

BKH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 210,000 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.