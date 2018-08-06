BitRent (RNTB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $420,267.00

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One BitRent token can currently be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Bit-Z, YoBit and Exrates. During the last seven days, BitRent has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. BitRent has a total market cap of $15.45 million and $420,267.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014445 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012408 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000421 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00380396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00195588 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000195 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013761 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000754 BTC.

About BitRent

BitRent’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 942,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,750,000 tokens. BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitRent’s official website is bitrent.io . BitRent’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrent . The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitRent Token Trading

BitRent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bit-Z, Exrates, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitRent using one of the exchanges listed above.

