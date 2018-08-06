Bitcoin Green Hits Market Capitalization of $7.65 Million (BITG)

Bitcoin Green (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Bitcoin Green coin can currently be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00025188 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Green has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Green has a total market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $7,316.00 worth of Bitcoin Green was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001876 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00075823 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00092595 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.01 or 0.04968277 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00016585 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00069255 BTC.

About Bitcoin Green

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Bitcoin Green’s total supply is 4,363,063 coins. Bitcoin Green’s official website is www.savebitcoin.io . Bitcoin Green’s official Twitter account is @btc_green . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Green is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Green

Bitcoin Green can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Green directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Green should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Green using one of the exchanges listed above.

