BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $120.00. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

BMRN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $127.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

BMRN opened at $99.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.46 and a beta of 1.60. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $104.46.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $372.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total transaction of $152,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,163,675.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $129,685.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,691.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,651 shares of company stock worth $12,322,801 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 31,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

