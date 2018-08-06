Biogen Inc (BIIB) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,728,416,000 after purchasing an additional 463,656 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Biogen by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,095,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,054,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 24,755.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,089 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,171,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,733,000 after purchasing an additional 169,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Biogen by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 896,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,573,000 after purchasing an additional 250,926 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Biogen opened at $344.21 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $249.17 and a 52-week high of $388.67. The company has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 25.35 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $375.00 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Biogen to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.61.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

