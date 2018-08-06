Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Stake Lessened by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Big Lots makes up approximately 1.4% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Big Lots worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Big Lots by 45.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $64.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.63.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.