BidaskClub Upgrades Nanometrics (NANO) to Hold

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NANO. ValuEngine upgraded Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price target on Nanometrics to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Nanometrics to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nanometrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of NANO opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $953.23 million, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79. Nanometrics has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $44.17.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Nanometrics will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Thomas Bentley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $568,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,250.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $1,239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,985,879.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,539 shares of company stock worth $1,976,847 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NANO. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Nanometrics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,362,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Nanometrics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,079,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Nanometrics by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 28,236 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Nanometrics by 12,967.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Nanometrics by 2,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

