BiblePay Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $249.00 (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. BiblePay has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $249.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiblePay coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, C-CEX and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, BiblePay has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

About BiblePay

Get BiblePay alerts:

BiblePay (BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 841,350,667 coins. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org.

BiblePay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, C-CEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BiblePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BiblePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.