BGC Partners (BGCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BGC Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.01.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 48.64% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $960.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Moran acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $110,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 35.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Visionary Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 25.7% in the second quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 113,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 372,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Financial Services and Real Estate Services. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage services for fixed income, interest rate derivatives, spot foreign exchange, foreign exchange derivatives, government bonds, corporate bonds, credit derivatives, insurance and money market products, energy, metals, equity derivatives, and structured market data products and services.

