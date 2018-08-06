Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 617,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,723,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Amgen as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 79,361.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,623 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 382.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,649 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,378,000 after acquiring an additional 677,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,579,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $796,365,000 after acquiring an additional 661,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,245.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,279,000 after acquiring an additional 480,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Cann reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.76.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $197.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.31 and a twelve month high of $201.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Amgen’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total transaction of $298,457.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $844,972. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

