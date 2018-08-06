Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 6,100 Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 289,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after acquiring an additional 53,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 273,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 61,760 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $60,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,817.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $72,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $861,404. 18.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Peoples Utah Bancorp opened at $36.00 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 million. analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

