Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $410,000 in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (MITT) Stock

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MITT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MITT opened at $19.13 on Friday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $547.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.74.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 72.51%. The company had revenue of $24.03 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by a U.S.

