Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 10,300 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 343.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Financial Institutions news, insider David G. Case sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $26,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,410.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,446 shares in the company, valued at $631,022.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FISI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Financial Institutions stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $498.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $34.35.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $38.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. sell-side analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

