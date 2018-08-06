Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Invests $281,000 in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock comprises 0.3% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,792,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 40.3% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 356,782 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,010,000 after buying an additional 102,533 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 11.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,133,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $181,049,000 after buying an additional 118,007 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 433,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $69,340,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup cut Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.05.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total value of $42,287,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,158,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,746,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,805,199 over the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock opened at $177.78 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $149.02 and a 52 week high of $218.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.40.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

