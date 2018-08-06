Berenberg Bank Analysts Give DIC Asset (DIC) a €10.75 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €10.75 ($12.65) target price on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DIC. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Nord/LB set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on DIC Asset and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €10.40 ($12.24) price target on DIC Asset and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.81 ($12.72).

Get DIC Asset alerts:

Shares of DIC Asset opened at €9.82 ($11.55) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. DIC Asset has a 12-month low of €9.04 ($10.64) and a 12-month high of €11.20 ($13.18).

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has around 180 assets with a combined market value of c.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.