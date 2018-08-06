Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLPH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics traded down $0.08, hitting $2.28, on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 373,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,522. The stock has a market cap of $136.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -0.39. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 927,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company offers INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

