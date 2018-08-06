Beigene Ltd (BGNE) Director Purchases $627,922,800.00 in Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 5,814,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $627,922,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Beigene stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.74. The stock had a trading volume of 521,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,431. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -78.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.18. Beigene Ltd has a 52 week low of $65.58 and a 52 week high of $220.10.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. equities analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in Beigene in the first quarter worth about $37,716,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 48.2% during the first quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 564,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,767,000 after acquiring an additional 183,503 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Beigene during the first quarter valued at about $3,478,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Beigene during the second quarter valued at about $754,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BGNE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Maxim Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

