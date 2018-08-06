Beigene (BGNE) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beigene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Maxim Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Shares of Beigene stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.43. 8,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,790. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Beigene has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $220.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -78.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Beigene will post -8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $418,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Beigene during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 365.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

