BCE Inc. (BCE) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 162,210 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 171.5% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 42.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 81.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $49.06.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.