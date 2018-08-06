BB&T Corp Has $416,000 Stake in Meredith Co. (MDP)

BB&T Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,025 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Meredith were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith during the first quarter valued at $210,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith during the first quarter valued at $228,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Meredith opened at $53.60 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.55. Meredith Co. has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $72.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.
In other news, Director Donald C. Berg bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Meredith in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised Meredith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. TheStreet lowered Meredith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.
Meredith Profile
Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Local Media and National Media. The Local Media segment operates television stations, such as 7 CBS affiliates, 5 FOX affiliates, 2 MyNetworkTV affiliates, 1 NBC affiliate, 1 ABC affiliate, and 2 independent stations.
