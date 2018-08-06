BB&T Corp Has $416,000 Stake in Meredith Co. (MDP)

BB&T Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,025 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Meredith were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith during the first quarter valued at $210,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith during the first quarter valued at $228,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meredith opened at $53.60 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.55. Meredith Co. has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $72.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $648.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.28 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.62%. Meredith’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Berg bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Meredith in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised Meredith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. TheStreet lowered Meredith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Local Media and National Media. The Local Media segment operates television stations, such as 7 CBS affiliates, 5 FOX affiliates, 2 MyNetworkTV affiliates, 1 NBC affiliate, 1 ABC affiliate, and 2 independent stations.

