Bazaarvoice (BV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Bazaarvoice opened at $22.03 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bazaarvoice has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

Get Bazaarvoice alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BV shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bazaarvoice in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Bazaarvoice in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Bazaarvoice in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Nomura started coverage on Bazaarvoice in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bazaarvoice in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bazaarvoice presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Bazaarvoice, Inc offers solutions and services that allow its retailer and brand clients to understand that consumer voice and the role it plays in influencing purchasing decisions, both online and offline. The Company’s solutions collect, curate and display consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, questions and answers, customer stories, and social posts, photos and videos.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Bazaarvoice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bazaarvoice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.