Barrington Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for KAR Auction Services (KAR)

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Monday.

The analysts wrote, “We have an OUTPERFORM rating on the shares with a $60‐65 price target range. net Company Description KAR Auction Services, Inc. engages in the provision of whole car auction services in North America and salvage auction services in United Kingdom.””

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KAR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Shares of KAR Auction Services traded up $0.27, reaching $59.90, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $40.43 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rebecca C. Polak sold 44,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $2,435,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rebecca C. Polak sold 39,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $2,185,312.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,018 shares of company stock worth $9,472,886 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at $311,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 454,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after buying an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.2% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 335,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at $1,343,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

