Barrett Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 27,044 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,117,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,293,000 after acquiring an additional 127,161 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,562 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,212,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,452,000 after acquiring an additional 396,485 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 940,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,445,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 81,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 59,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $297,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,563.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.55.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $37.94 on Friday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $32.89 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

